INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Indiana State Director Terry Goodin announced Monday that USDA is investing $825,000 to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in Indiana. The USDA is investing in five projects that will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of Hoosiers in rural Indiana.
The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure that people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve.
“These investments will benefit Hoosiers living in these areas for years to come. Housing Preservation Grants ensure very low-income families get the financial assistance they need to make repairs to their homes,” Goodin said, “Community Facility Disaster Grants ensure towns have the necessary equipment to serve and protect their respective communities.”
The funding benefits Hoosiers in rural Indiana and it reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development addresses economic development, infrastructure and social service needs for rural residents and communities.
In Harrison County, Harrison Township Fire Protection District will use a $236,500 grant to replace its aging ladder truck with a new one featuring a 100-foot ladder to allow firefighters to reach the roofs of multiple story structures.
