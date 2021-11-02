A recent “Saturday Night Live” skit features cast member Heidi Gardner portraying an unhappy parent at a school board meeting.
“I’m so mad I’m literally shaking right now,” she says. “Forget COVID. The real threat is critical race theory being taught in our schools. My question is: What is it, and why am I mad about it?”
For school boards across the country, such encounters are no laughing matter.
National Public Radio reported on an episode in the Poway Unified School District in San Diego County, California. Because of the pandemic, the public has been barred from attending meetings in person, but that hasn’t kept people from turning out. For the August meeting, angry parents were pounding on the windows, and in September, some actually managed to get in.
Board members quickly adjourned the meeting, but the protesters didn’t immediately leave.
“So we are the people,” one man said. “So we can go ahead and replace the board. Let’s take a vote. Who’s willing to become the president?”
Another man stepped up, and the protesters immediately elected him president. The man posted a video to Instagram later that evening.
“The board vacated their seats tonight,” he said. “So we then brought in a constitutionalist, and we held a quorum and we voted in a new board. You are looking at the new president of the Poway Unified School District, apparently.”
The video continues at a local restaurant where those who have declared themselves the new school board announce that they have voted to remove critical race theory from the curriculum and to stop requiring students to wear masks.
To their disappointment, the school district fails to recognize their authority. The old board is still in charge.
Similar protests have erupted from coast to coast. Parents have objected to mask requirements and vaccine mandates. They’ve complained about sex education classes and, of course, they’ve railed against critical race theory.
This fight has taken center stage in the Virginia governor’s race where Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe find themselves in a dead heat heading into Tuesday’s election.
Youngkin has been running an ad featuring a conservative activist who says her son suffered nightmares after reading Toni Morrison’s book “Beloved” for an English class. McAuliffe in his previous term as governor twice vetoed a bill that would have allowed parents to seek substitutes for materials they found objectionable.
McAuliffe defended his position during a debate.
“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision,” he said, before adding, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Youngkin seized the moment.
“If you had any doubt – any doubt whatsoever – about Terry McAuliffe’s principles,” Youngkin said at a subsequent campaign appearance, “he laid them bare last week when he said, he said parents do not have a right to be involved in their kid’s education.”
McAuliffe’s campaign has been handing out copies of Morrison’s book, calling Youngkin’s focus on the issue “racist.”
Youngkin, meanwhile, promises he’ll ban the teaching of critical race theory on his first day in office. He fails to mention, of course, that the concept isn’t actually taught in Virginia public schools.
The emergence of angry parents across the country is no accident. A number of conservative organizations have been adding fuel to the fire.
That NPR report points out that the Manhattan Institute published “Woke Schooling: A Toolkit For Concerned Parents” in June. The guide includes a revelation about critical race theory.
“It’s important to note,” it says, “that whether CRT is currently in your school system is mostly irrelevant to the purpose of this document.”
The point is that parents are irate. And that’s no joke.
