U.S. Sen. Mike Braun was trying to explain his position on judicial activism when he stepped into a controversy over interracial marriage.
The junior senator from Indiana later said he misunderstood the line of questioning.
“Let me be clear on that issue,” he said in a written statement. “There is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race. That is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities or individuals.”
The whole thing started as the Republican Braun was discussing Roe v. Wade. He saw the nearly 50-year-old decision as an example of judicial overreach, he said, and he would favor overturning the ruling.
“So I think this would be bringing it back to a neutral point to where that issue should have never been federalized way out of sync, I think, with the contour of America then,” he said.
A reporter asked Braun whether he would apply the same reasoning to decisions such as Loving v. Virginia, the 1967 Supreme Court ruling that struck down laws banning interracial marriage.
“When it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways,” Braun said. “When you want that diversity to shine within our federal system, there are going to be rules and proceedings, they’re going to be out of sync with maybe what other states would do. It’s the beauty of the system, and that’s where the differences among points of view in our 50 states ought to express themselves.”
The reporter asked the question again, just to be sure. Would Braun be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states to decide?
“Yes,” Braun said, “I think that is something that if you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it, too. It’s hypocritical.”
Let’s sort through what Braun was saying. He talked about the “contour of America” at the time of the abortion ruling, suggesting the decision was out of step with the country.
It’s hard to be sure where the country lined up on the abortion issue when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. What we can say is that abortion at the time was illegal in most states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in 1972, the year before the ruling, 130,000 women performed their own abortions or obtained illegal ones. Thirty-nine of those women died.
By 1975, when Gallop first asked about the issue, most Americans were saying abortion should be legal “only under certain circumstances.” The rest were about evenly divided between the absolute pro-choice and the absolute pro-life positions. Each camp totaled about 20%.
So what about interracial marriage? What was the “contour of America” on that topic at the time of Loving v. Virginia?
In 1958, the year Richard Loving, a white man, married Mildred Jeter, a woman of mixed African-American and Native American ancestry, a Gallop survey found 4% of respondents supported interracial marriage. The year after the Supreme Court issued its ruling, that number had risen to 20%.
So would Braun say the 1967 ruling was within the “contours of America,” or was that ruling also out of step? After all, when the Supreme Court decided the case in 1967, it overturned laws that had been on the books in 16 states.
This sort of thing isn’t unique in American history. It’s not hard to find cases where the Supreme Court issued a decision that went against the common wisdom.
If sheer numbers are to be the determining factor, how much support should it take to overturn an unjust law? Is a simple majority enough?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.