It’s tough being a physician these days.
Just ask Rob Hoffman, a specialist in hospital care with a practice in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Somewhere along the line, a significant part of the population has become convinced that all COVID treatment is a political issue,” he told the Wisconsin Examiner.
Hoffman was responding to a court case involving 60-year-old John Zingheim, who had been admitted to the Aurora Medical Center in September 2021. Two weeks later, he was on a ventilator, and his nephew Allen Gahl was desperate.
Gahl turned to the internet, where he found ivermectin, a drug some suggested might provide a miracle cure. Gahl found a physician willing to prescribe the drug, and he asked the hospital’s medical staff to administer it.
His uncle’s physicians refused, saying the drug had not been proved to work and might have negative side effects including heart, liver and kidney damage and the potential for stroke.
Gahl went to court represented by Karen Mueller, who was then in the midst of a failed campaign for Wisconsin attorney general. In addition to “hospital homicides” related to COVID patients and “bioweapon” COVID vaccines, her campaign website took aim at the “stolen” 2020 presidential election.
She finished third in a three-way race for the Republican nomination.
The trial court judge granted Gahl’s petition, but an appeals court in May reversed the ruling, concluding that a judge had no legal authority to force a hospital to violate its standard of care.
The case is now pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and organizations representing nearly 10,000 physicians have filed an amicus brief.
The American Medical Association and Wisconsin Medical Society note in their brief that their members have treated nearly 2 million patients for COVID-19.
“Their task has been greatly complicated,” the brief reads, “by misinformation about COVID-19 and risky treatments touted as miracle cures, like ivermectin.”
Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in animals and, in some cases, humans. It has not been approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
“The overwhelming majority of studies investigating ivermectin have not found it to be an effective COVID-19 treatment,” the brief says, noting that even the drug’s manufacturer doesn’t recommend its use for such purposes.
Wendy Molaska, president of the Wisconsin Medical Society, told Wisconsin Public Radio that most studies show ivermectin is not only ineffective but dangerous as a treatment for COVID-19.
“The opening line in our brief says it all,” she said. “Physicians are ‘ethically and legally bound to provide quality, evidence-based medical care to their patients.’ Any order compelling a physician or a hospital to do something that falls below even the minimum standard of care goes beyond troubling. It’s quite honestly scary.”
Pilar Ossorio, a professor of bioethics at the University of Wisconsin Law School, describes the phenomenon.
“There’s this idea that whatever a patient wants, they should get,” she told the Examiner. “There’s a political movement behind it. ‘It’s my body. We don’t care what our doctors think about ivermectin.’”
Hoffman has had patients get mad and threaten to take him to court when he balks at their requests for unproven drugs like ivermectin. He rejects the idea that a court should decide such issues.
“It doesn’t seem to me that any judge has any qualifications to make that judgment on behalf of the patient,” he said. “These medical decisions are extremely complicated. That’s why people go through years and years of training.”
Appeals Court Judge Lori Kornblum agrees.
“We do not decide the medical question of what the standard of care should be,” she wrote in the ruling backing up the hospital and its physicians. “We are not doctors.”
She makes an excellent point.
