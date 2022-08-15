Indiana’s recent abortion debate is an example of what happens with gerrymandering.
Moderation gets lost, and partisan extremes become the order of the day.
In districts where one party holds a decided advantage, the other party quickly becomes irrelevant. Candidates come to realize the election is effectively over in the primary, and they begin to move further from the center, focusing only on the party’s base.
We wind up with more and more legislators representing the extremes, legislators who have no interest in compromise.
You can’t really blame these folks. They’re just doing what their constituents elected them to do.
The people you really need to blame are the party leaders. Guys like Rodric Bray, the Senate president pro tem, and Todd Houston, the speaker of the House.
They’re the ones who should be leading their caucuses away from the fringe, somewhere closer to that middle ground where most Hoosiers find themselves.
Sending a message to those guys won’t be easy, though. Bray isn’t up for election this year, and Houston is unopposed.
Maybe we should take aim instead at Gov. Eric Holcomb, the guy who signed the abortion bill before most of us even knew it had landed on his desk.
Sending him a message might also be difficult. He’s a lame duck who might never face the voters again.
It seems clear, though, that the governor’s action ran counter to the views of most Hoosiers, the people he was elected to represent.
Holcomb’s Republican Party seems to have abandoned moderate voices like the one of Vaneta Becker, a lifelong Republican who has been representing the Evansville area in the Indiana Senate for 41 years.
“I am a Republican because of my strong belief in limited government, fiscal responsibility and the obligation of government to serve, protect and meet the needs of the people in my district and our state,” she told her colleagues during a debate on the measure. “I rise to oppose SB 1 because it violates all of those Republican principles.”
She noted that Indiana’s infant mortality rate ranked 47th in the nation and the state had the third-highest rate of maternal deaths, twice the national average.
“This bill does not make things better,” she said. “It makes things worse. More women, children and families will suffer.”
Of course, if voters really want to send a message that Republicans have lost track of the mainstream, they’ll need to do it at the ballot box.
Sending that message won’t be easy, though, and again, we can blame gerrymandering.
In 39 of the 100 Indiana House races in November, only one name appears on the ballot. Thirteen of those names belong to Democrats. The rest are Republicans.
Toss in six more districts where the only challenger is an independent or third-party candidate, and you’re approaching half of the seats nearly filled before the voting even starts.
Democrats currently control 29 of the 100 seats in the Indiana House. They’d need to flip 22 seats to win a majority.
Things are even worse in the Senate, where Democrats hold only 11 of 50 seats. Only 25 seats are on the ballot this year, and Republicans are unopposed for eight of them.
So what can voters do to send a message? As he signed the bill, Holcomb offered a suggestion.
“Let me assure you that the democratic process marches on,” he said, “and you should continue to reach out to all your elected representatives to have your voice heard. For my part as your governor, I will continue to keep an open ear.”
Hoosiers should absolutely listen to the governor. They should tell him loud and clear what they think of this new law.
They should also vote for some Democrats in November. Just to see what happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.