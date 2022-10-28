In an essay explaining his decision to release eight hours of taped interviews with then-President Donald J. Trump, Bob Woodward describes a discussion with his wife, Elsa Walsh.
“What do you think?” he recalls asking.
Walsh, herself a former reporter, had been in the room to hear what had been a contentious interview.
“You were really shouting at him,” she said.
“I was,” Woodward admitted, “to get a word in edgewise.”
Woodward recalls the conversation in his new audio book, “The Trump Tapes.” The exchange occurred in early April of 2020, three weeks after the country had shut down as a result of the pandemic.
Woodward had just completed a 34-minute interview in which he laid out the strategies the president’s own advisers had insisted were critical in getting the coronavirus under control.
They had suggested the president wasn’t listening. He refused to act.
“I’m telling you as a reporter,” Woodward said to Trump, “I’ll emphasize this again. They want a sense of World War II mobilization, President Trump up there saying these are the 12 areas, this is the person who is going to come before you and tell you. …”
“All right, I got you,” Trump said. “I understand. I got you. I think we’re doing a very good job. But I’ve got exactly what you’re saying.”
Walsh wasn’t sure her husband was using the right approach.
“You want to get more information from him, not tell him what he needs to do,” she said. “You kind of sounded like you were telling him what to do.”
“Yeah, well, …” Woodward started to respond.
“You don’t want to do that,” Walsh insisted.
“OK,” Woodward said, “but we’re in a different world now, Sweetie.”
Woodward had asked the former president about his leadership.
“I feel good,” Trump said. “I think we’re doing a great job. I think we’ll never get credit from the fake news media no matter how good a job we do. No matter how good a job I do. I will never get credit from the media. I’ll never get credit from the Democrats who want to beat me desperately in seven months.”
Woodward brought up Richard Nixon, a man he said had failed to understand the goodwill people feel toward a president. He mentioned the polarization gripping the country.
“Yeah,” Trump responded, “but the people that like me like me a lot, OK?”
“But .. but people know this is a survival issue,” Woodward said. “People are talking about their kids, and they’re saying, ‘What kind of world are we going to give to our kids?’ And. …”
Trump cut him off.
“They’re right,” he said, “but, Bob, when you talk about that, … Nixon was an unpopular guy. I have great support out there, Bob. You don’t see it.”
Woodward rose to fame with Carl Bernstein as part of the Washington Post reporting team that brought down Nixon nearly 50 years ago. Throughout his career, Woodward has maintained a reputation for neutrality. He broke from that, though, with the last line of his 2020 book “Rage.”
“When his performance as president is taken in its entirety,” Woodward wrote, “I can only reach one conclusion: Trump is the wrong man for the job.”
Now, after listening to those interviews again, Woodward believes he should have gone farther.
“Trump is an unparalleled danger,” he wrote. “When you listen to him on the range of issues from foreign policy to the virus to racial injustice, it’s clear he did not know what to do. Trump was overwhelmed by the job. He was largely disconnected from the needs and leadership expectations of the public and his absolute self-focus became the presidency.”
Woodward has made up his mind about the former president’s fitness for office, and now he has released his interviews so that the rest of us can form our own opinions.
My guess is most of us already have.
