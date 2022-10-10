JASPER — Floyd Central swept three singles matches Saturday en route to a 3-2 win over Jasper to claim the team's first semistate title since 2018.
The 15th-ranked Highlanders(18-6) knocked off host, 16th-ranked Jasper after a nearly three-hour clinching match that was ultimately won by Preston Bickel.
Bickel improved to 20-3 at No. 3 singles on the season. He rallied after a tough first set to win the second and third sets of the match. The final was 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in favor of Bickel.
"My first set didn't go in my favor, but I used my fortitude in the second and third sets to overcome my adversary," he said.
Floyd Central's No. 1 single, Ben Lammert, was again solid for the Highlanders. His victory improved his record to 21-5 for the season at the No. 1 slot.
"Preparation for this match was key. Going out multiple times during the week at sunrise helped us get ready for match day," he said. "When it came time, I played my best and overcame my opponent's strengths"
Lammert won his match 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 singles player Riley Doddridge improved to 23-3 on the season with his victory Saturday for the Highlanders. He won his match 6-1, 6-4.
"For my senior year, it feels good to make it to the state tournament," said senior co-captain, Braden Poe, who played No. 1 doubles. "Props to sophomore Preston Bickel for securing the third court under pressure to send us to states."
Saturday's win gave the Highlanders their eighth overall semistate title. Floyd Central will play Center Grove at noon Friday in the state quarterfinals. Center Grove defeated Floyd Central 4-1 in the regular season.
Silver Creek bests Corydon for title
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek advanced to this week's regional round with a 3-1 win Saturday over Corydon Central to claim the Class 2A Sectional 31 title.
Silver Creek(17-2) had three players find the back of the net Saturday, with Olivia Johnston starting the scoring in the 12th minute on an assist from Makayla Doherty.
Carly Troutman scored the second Silver Creek goal of the game in the 31st minute, with Johnston setting her up with the assist.
Silver Creek's third goal came from Carson Sidebottom, who scored in the 50th minute. Bali Hawkins assisted on the goal.
Corydon Central's goal came on a penalty kick, which Silver Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said was one of the few mistakes the team made Saturday.
O'Loughlin said the team's game plan was to control the ball and possession, which Silver Creek accomplished.
"We took fewer shots this game because we were focused on being patient," he said. "I am extremely proud of our girls for buying into our system. For a lot of these kids it’s an old hat winning a sectional so it can be easy to become complacent. They have stayed focused on the mission."
The Lady Dragons advance to the regionals where they'll play the Memorial Tigers at 7 p.m. Thursday in Evansville.
Providence tops Trinity Lutheran
SEYMOUR — Providence exploded for nine goals and shut out the host school to win the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final Saturday in Seymour.
Providence(15-2) was led by Kamden Pierce’s three goals, as she also assisted on another score for the Pioneers in the 9-0 victory over Trinity Lutheran(11-8).
Madaleine Reed and Regan Hinton each scored two goals, with Molly Richards and Brooklyn Stemle scoring a goal apiece. Reed and Richards also tied for the team lead with two assists each in the sectional title game.
Providence keepers Kate Simmons(3) and Brooklyn Schneider(2) combined for five saves in the win.
The Pioneers will host Switzerland County in Thursday’s regional tournament.
CAI wins first sectional since 2011
SEYMOUR — Christian Academy of Indiana claimed the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional title Saturday with a 5-0 win over Lanesville.
CAI(11-5-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. The Warriors were led by Elijah Brace’s three goals, with Tyler Doherty scoring CAI’s other two goals.
“This year, the boys have worked hard day-in and day-out to improve themselves and their team,” said CAI coach Caleb Dorman.
“Their work has paid off with the first sectional win for CAI soccer since 2011. I am very proud of the team and humbled to be their coach.”
Doherty, a senior forward, said it’s a “huge honor” to be part of a sectional title team.
“This is not only a big deal for me because I’m a senior, but a big deal for Christian Academy of Indiana,” Doherty said. “I am proud of my team and thankful for my coaches. We are eager to start preparing for regionals.”
Christian Academy will host undefeated Switzerland County at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.