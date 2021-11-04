Floyd Central senior Weston Naville and sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart earned All-State status for the Highlander boys' and girls' cross country teams, respectively, Saturday at the IHSAA State Finals.
Naville took 23rd overall, in 16 minutes, 15.5 seconds, on the 5,000-meter LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute for Floyd, which finished 11th in the boys' team race. Naville previously finished eighth at the Crawford County Sectional, sixth at the Crawford County Regional and 11th at the Brown County Semistate.
Stewart placed 20th overall, in 19:11.0, to lead the Highlanders, who were ninth in the team standings. Stewart previously finished second at sectional, third at regional and eighth at semistate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.