Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (Corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Booklet, prior to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
