The holiday season is upon us. This is the second part of the listings. If you know of additional happenings, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Christmas Cookie Stroll
Christmas Cookie Stroll, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Jeffersonville. You can explore Downtown Jeffersonville’s shops and restaurants as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. Tickets are $12 per person plus a canned good that will be donated to the Center for Lay Ministries. A $1.50 for credit card processing fees will be charged.
There are only 350 tickets available for this event. On the day of the event bring your ticket and your canned good to registration at Jeffersonville Main Street’s office at 401 Pearl Street to receive your event map and bag. Registration closes at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville or online at www.JeffMainStreet.org
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Christmas Open House and Tea
1814 Scribner House Christmas Open House and Tea, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Scribner House, State & Market in New Albany. Parlor music, homemade goods, gift shop open sponsored by Piankeshaw Chapter NSDAR. No charge but donations for the house accepted.
Light Up Borden
Friends of Borden Community Park will host Light Up Borden on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Borden Community Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special guest who will arrive around 5:30 p.m. for the children to see.
New trees and snowflakes will be on the newly installed light poles on the front side of the park and Friends of Borden Park are partnering with Borden Elementary and Borden Jr/Sr High art departments highlighting artwork from students. Several pieces of art will be auctioned by Sam Hurst and concessions will be open. Stroll the pathway of the park and check out the artwork that will decorate the trees. Proceeds from auction and donations to support artwork will be donated to the Art Departments of the schools. The park is at 100 E. Main St., Borden.
Holiday event in Charlestown for those with disabilities
Outward Bound Support Services, in partnership with the City of Charlestown, is hosting Light Up The Night, a free holiday-themed event open to children and adults with special needs and their families and caregivers.
Held on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, there will be opportunities for Charlestown Express Train rides to see the lights at the Family Activities Park and to visit Santa from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the A&E Center, there will be a spaghetti dinner sponsored by Matthew 14 Ministries plus live music from Outbreak, music therapy with Sweet Behavior and line dancing with Missy Sears.
If planning to attend, RSVP by emailing Outward Bound at jenndavid.obss@gmail.com. The Arts & Enrichment Center is at 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg Crafts Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 US 31, Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the post home. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Develop New Albany Holiday Ornament available
Develop New Albany, the City’s non-profit, Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic New Albany High School building. The building is the 16th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured.
The 2022 ornament can be found throughout the season at the following downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa; Regalo; Antique Attic; House of K; Dress & Dwell; Schmitt Furniture; Strandz & Threadz, and the Wednesday Holiday Market and Saturday’s Farmers Market, both at 202 East Market Street.
Ornaments available but in limited supply include: Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Scribner House; Elsby Building; Culbertson Mansion; Grand Theater; Calumet Club; Division Street School; New Albany Carnegie Library; State Bank of Indiana and Direct Oil Service Building (Coffee Crossing).
The limited-supply ornaments are only available at the Wednesday Holiday Market, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Saturday Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both are at 202 East Market Street — City Square. There are also a limited supply of ornaments at Schmitt Furniture.
Online sales are available at www.developnewalbany.org. Orders can be shipped for an additional fee.
Cost of each ornament is $20. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Ornaments that are sold out include Kaiser Tobacco Building; YMCA – Floyd County branch; River City Winery/Baer Building and Town Clock Church.
