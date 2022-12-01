The holiday season is upon us. This is the second part of a look at what we know is ahead in the area. The first part of the list appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 1 editions of the News and Tribune and the full list can be found at https://bit.ly/HolidayActivitiesInSouthernIndiana
If you know of additional happenings, email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com.
Holiday Breakfast
Sons of the American Legion, holiday breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Crafts Market
Sellersburg Crafts Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Life Center of Kingdom Life Church, 11515 US 31, Sellersburg.
Let your child sit and chat with Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa” — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the special fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children 2 and younger are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call for a special appointment.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Sons of Liberty
The Sons of Liberty will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Saturday’s performance will be at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers, and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free and all are welcome. For more information about this special event, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Kentucky Chamber Players
The Kentucky Chamber Players will return to the Charlestown First United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of incredible music and fellowship. The event is co-sponsored by the church, Lions Club, and Psi Iota Xi Sorority and is open to the community. No tickets are required. It is a wonderful evening full of Christmas Magic and fun for the whole family.
Meet Mrs. Claus at Charlestown Library
This holiday season, families can come enjoy stories, songs and more with a special visitor from the North Pole — Mrs. Claus. Children must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required. Register by calling the library at 812-256-3337. Dates and times are as follows:
Charlestown Library
Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11-11:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4-4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the post home. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Candy Cane Crafts for kids at Charlestown-Clark County Libraries
Families can join the Charlestown-Clark County Public Libraries to make candy cane ornaments for the season. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required – Call 812-256-3337 to register. Dates and times are as follows:
• New Washington Library — Monday, Dec. 19 at 1-2 p.m.
• Borden Library — Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1-2 p.m.
• Charlestown Library — Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.-Noon
• Sellersburg Library — Wednesday Dec. 21 at 2-3 p.m.
• Henryville Library — Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1-2 p.m.
Develop New Albany Holiday Ornament available
Develop New Albany, the City’s non-profit, Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic New Albany High School building. The building is the 16th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured.
The 2022 ornament can be found throughout the season at the following downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa; Regalo; Antique Attic; House of K; Dress & Dwell; Schmitt Furniture; Strandz & Threadz, and the Wednesday Holiday Market and Saturday’s Farmers Market, both at 202 East Market Street.
Ornaments available but in limited supply include: Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Scribner House; Elsby Building; Culbertson Mansion; Grand Theater; Calumet Club; Division Street School; New Albany Carnegie Library; State Bank of Indiana and Direct Oil Service Building (Coffee Crossing).
The limited-supply ornaments are only available at the Wednesday Holiday Market, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Saturday Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both are at 202 East Market Street — City Square. There are also a limited supply of ornaments at Schmitt Furniture.
Online sales are available at www.developnewalbany.org. Orders can be shipped for an additional fee.
Cost of each ornament is $20. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Ornaments that are sold out include Kaiser Tobacco Building; YMCA – Floyd County branch; River City Winery/Baer Building and Town Clock Church.
