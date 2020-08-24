NEW ALBANY — For 110 years it towered at the corner of East 11th Street and East Market Street, but on Monday morning, crews demolished the sizable house after it was severely damaged by fire last year.
According to the New Albany Building Commission office, the property owner paid to have the house torn down. The city was required to give approval since the house was located in a historic preservation district.
It was gutted by a fire in November, and was reported to be unoccupied at the time.
The house had been featured in historic New Albany walking tours in the past. Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale said it was constructed in 1910 for Edward and Mary Hackett.
The couple had various business interests in New Albany at the time including ownership in a coal dealership and a furniture manufacturing company.
“It was such a substantial structure. It was very significant and very unfortunate that we lost it to a fire, but it did appear to be in pretty bad shape,” Barksdale said.
Around 1926, the house was divided into apartment units. Barksdale said the house was used as an apartment complex for a considerable amount of its existence.
The demolition does leave a vacant lot on the corner of the street.
“A corner building is such an important building because it anchors that block,” Barksdale said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.