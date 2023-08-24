NEW ALBANY — It's been a busy year for the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, a nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness in the area.
The group held its annual A Meaningful Morning Breakfast fundraiser at the Calumet Club in New Albany on Thursday morning.
Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin said the need for services offered by the coalition, like the White Flag Shelter and eviction assistance, are increasing.
"This year we were able to serve 250 unique guests for 56 days in the extreme cold," she said. "In addition to the extreme cold, we saw record number of families, and the elderly, who had been evicted from their homes with nowhere to go."
The Homeless Coalition created a program to help people after the COVID-induced eviction moratorium expired last summer.
The organization was able to prevent over 509 evictions within the past year and field nearly 2,500 requests for assistance.
Still, need is increasing in the area, Cronin said.
Patricia Sumner, as part of the event, shared her story of how the Homeless Coalition helped her get back on her feet after decades of unstable housing and addiction.
"I was basically my own role model growing up and I ended up getting pregnant at 15 and had my daughter at 16. In ninth grade, when I turned 18, I ended up getting emancipated," Sumner said.
Sumner was eventually introduced to drugs.
"My life really started falling apart, I started getting introduced to extra heavier drugs, like cocaine, opiates, acid, methamphetamine," Sumner said. "It really changed my life being an addict, alcoholic in the streets for 27 years."
She'd been moving in and out of apartments, and when she wasn't in an apartment, she was living on the streets.
"I was walking the streets with a tent and a backpack and a blanket, it was very cold outside (one day)," she said. "I was introduced to the White Flag and I'd go there at night. They'd feed us, give us something to drink. It was a really good place."
The Homeless Coalition's Debra Stacy said she remembers when she first met Sumner.
"She was broken and expressed several times that she wanted to make a change but didn't know how, it was too out of sight," Stacy said.
But Sumner kept working and asked the Homeless Coalition for help.
"She continued to go to substance abuse meetings and with encouragement, and a little assistance along the way, she was able to make a change," Stacy said.
White Flag Shelter volunteer Katelyn Stumler said she was thrilled to be able to witness the change in Sumner, and others who use the shelter.
"It's seeing guests like Patricia who came from the lowest to lowest states, truly struggling and then to encounter her a few months later and not be able to recognize her because of the transformation she's made in her life, and the changes she's sought after...now she's completely transformed."
Sumner now has more than 300 days of sobriety under her belt, which is something she cherishes.
She said she's also been able to mend her relationships with her kids.
"It's because of the Homeless Coalition, and so many others that have made me where I'm at," Sumner said. "Together and beautiful."
