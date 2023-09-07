SOUTHERN INDIANA — With just weeks until it is to open there's still not a location for this year's White Flag emergency shelter.
Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin said sometimes the shelter's venue is determined a week before services start, but the non-profit is in the position to either lease or purchase a facility in Clark or Floyd counties right now.
"This year we are in the same space, we have no leads on where we can potentially go," she told the News and Tribune.
White Flag's season is from Nov. 15 to April 15 and is open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees overnight.
The organization is looking for a long-term lease, or purchase, of a site where its offices and other services can be housed, along with the White Flag shelter.
"(We are looking for something) mainly with office space for the majority of the year, to invite non-profits to come in and use the space, and invite other agencies in to serve clients," she said.
During the coldest week of last year's White Flag season the shelter hosted 60 people.
As evictions mount in Southern Indiana the organization is starting to serve more families, she said.
"We have had Good Samaritans pick them up on the side of the road (and drop them off," she said, adding the disabled and elderly are often dropped at the shelter as well. "This is life or death for everybody who stays there."
Not having an established shelter is also difficult for the people the coalition serves, she said.
Last year the shelter was located at the former Head Start building in Floyd County. That property on Corydon Pike was sold to a developer that's considering building pickleball courts and an event center at the site.
Cronin said the goal would be to find a space that was not in neighborhood and along a bus line in Clark or Floyd counties.
"We can't do this every year; it's not good for staff or volunteers," she said. "And not good for clients. They don't know where we'll be year to year or if we'll be open."
She said although the organization focuses on helping people in Southern Indiana, people from Louisville also seek out services in the area.
The White Flag shelter also plays an integral part in how the coalition can help get people back on their feet and into stable housing, she said.
"We start these contacts in White Flag to get these people housed," she said. "If White Flag isn't here, not only is it not a available to help them, it's traumatizing."
Anyone who can help with a space for the shelter can contact Cronin at ltownsend.cronin@soinhomeless.org.
