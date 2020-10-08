SOUTHERN INDIANA — A homeless outreach group in Southern Indiana is seeking help from the community for a place to host its white flag emergency shelter for some of the coldest nights this winter.
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana implemented the white flag program in 2016 after bitterly cold winters that caused the deaths of people living outdoors. The program essentially provides a place for people without shelter to go overnight when the temperature or windchill is 35 degrees or below or in extreme heat. The volunteer-run program was initially hosted at a house on Green Valley Road owned by the Salvation Army, but later had to relocate to the facility's gymnasium.
That's where they'll be this season, but not until mid-January. Executive Director Leslea Townsend-Cronin worries about where the people without homes will go during harsh weather in November and December if they don't secure a space in less than two months.
"If we don't have the space we run the risk of people dying in the cold, we run the risk of not finding people who might be sick or hurt," Townsend-Cronin said. "It's a way to keep people safe and to keep them connected to resources as well."
She said that on average, when the weather is in the 30s, they will have about six to 10 people using the shelter on a given night. If temperatures dip into the 10s, that goes up to about 25. But a census taken every January shows an increase in the homeless population in Southern Indiana this year, and Townsend-Cronin said she doesn't yet know how COVID-19 might contribute to that.
"I think from COVID we have had people on the verge of homelessness, people reaching out for services, desperately trying not to become homeless," she said, adding that "It's been a struggle for those agencies to keep up."
But that could become more dire when a moratorium on evictions ordered in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires at the end of the year and if there is more job loss. She said there also could be situations where a person who usually stays on the couch at a family member's house in extreme weather might not be welcomed this year as families are limiting contact with others to avoid the spread of the virus.
In January of this year, the annual point in time count showed that in region 13 of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority — which includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties — there were 347 more homeless individuals counted, 59 more than the previous year. There were 305 households in the count, 69 more than in 2019.
Those with mental illness rose to 59 from 36, and with substance abuse, 38 from 16. Overall, Clark County residents make up the largest group of the homeless population in the count with 37%; Floyd County had 8% at the start of this year.
Depending on the weather, she said it could just be a handful of days that a space could be needed between November through mid-January, but it could be a life-or-death situation for those left out in the cold.
"We have reached out to churches, we have reached out to the cities, community members," she said. "At this point we're even looking at 'is there an empty storefront we can use?"
All that's needed is to have the space, as well as running water and a toilet. The other pieces — showers, transportation, food, staffing — will be handled by the HCSI or its community partners who are also covered by liability insurance.
"It's a very well-run program," Townsend-Cronin said. "It's just a matter of alleviating those fears of why they're telling us no."
Catherine Fitzgerald, corps officer at the New Albany Salvation Army, said that in the years since they have partnered with the Homeless Coalition for white flag, it's been a smooth operation, and they're glad to be able to help.
"It's such an important need in the community [for those with] with nowhere else to go," she said. "It's so important to us that we can offer it. When they call and they're desperate, it's nice to say 'we have a place.'"
