Honeybee facts

• The average honeybee can fly at a speed of 15 mph.
• An average worker honeybee makes about 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in her lifetime.
• Honeybees need to tap 2 million flowers to make one pound of honey.
• It would take about one ounce of honey to fuel a bee’s flight around the Earth.
• Honeybees are social insects. That means they live and work together in a colony or hive.
• There may be 10,000 to 80,000 workers in a single hive — but only one queen.
• Honeybees are not aggressive by nature. They will not sting unless they are protecting their hive or are unduly provoked.
• Honeybees dance to communicate the direction and distance of nectar sources. The round dance is performed by bees that find food within 100 meters of the hive. The wag-tail dance is performed by bees that find food more than 100 meters from the hive.
• The hive is made from beeswax. Eating honey makes it possible for worker bees to produce beeswax. The beeswax is formed into a six-sided wax comb in which the bees store honey and pollen. The comb is also where the egg, larvae, and pupa stage of the honeybee is found.
• Honeybees collect nectar and pollen from flowers. Both are stored in the hive where nectar is converted to honey, and pollen is fermented into bee bread.
• Bees eat honey and bee bread. Bee bread provides protein, while honey is a source of carbohydrates. Both pollen and honey contain minerals, vitamins, and enzymes.
• To make honey, bees drop the collected nectar into the comb and then evaporate it by fanning their wings. Once enough moisture/water has been evaporated, the bees cap over the honey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.