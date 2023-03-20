The countdown to America’s 250th anniversary of independence officially began July 4, 2021.
As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, area descendants of American Revolution Patriots gather to honor five Patriots buried in Fairview Cemetery in New Albany.
The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Clifty Creek and the Governor Isaac Shelby Chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a Patriot Grave Marking Celebration at the Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
“We are proud to be partnering with the SAR on this project,” said Piankeshaw Chapter Regent Shelly Doss. “The five Patriots buried here fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.”
The event will include the Sons of the American Revolution presenting color guard and a musket salute. Taps will be performed by Bugles Across America. Jennifer Gordon, Director of Bands for North Harrison Middle & High Schools, will play Amazing Grace on the bagpipe.
“Drums and fife will be played as they were during the Revolutionary War, “ said Allen Manning of the Sons of the American Revolution Clifty Creek Chapter. “These instruments were used to boost the morale of the continental army and also as tools for communication and regimentation.”
One Patriot buried at Fairview, Richard Lord Jones, was the youngest enlisted soldier in the American Revolution. He was 10 years old when he began serving as a fifer in the Third Connecticut Regiment in 1777.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.scribnerhouse.org.
