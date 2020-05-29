INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that 521 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing. That brings to 33,558 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The number of Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19 increased by 40 over the previous day, bringing the total to 1,946. Another 164 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Positive cases in Clark County were reported at 491 Friday and deaths were at 41. Floyd County cases were reported at 318 and deaths at 39.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Friday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators were available.
As of Friday, 248,713 tests had been reported to ISDH, up from 242,287 on Thursday.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19, those at high risk and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work can go to a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
