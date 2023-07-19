State Rep. Carey Hamilton, a Democrat representing Indianapolis, joined lawmakers from across the country Wednesday at a White House discussion of state-level child care policy.
“Affordable child care strengthens families by freeing up income for needs such as quality food and secure housing and it strengthens our economy by growing a critical component of our workforce — working parents,” Hamilton said in a news release before the event.
Indiana has struggled to provide affordable and plentiful child care, with Hoosier researchers labeling it a costly limit to economic advancement.
The state was solidly middle of the pack in 2021 data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, with average annual costs of $8,000. That sucked up about 13% of the median household income.
But for infant care in particular — which is generally more expensive than for older children — Indiana was the third-most expensive in the nation, according to 2021 data from move.org. Infant care cost about $14,200 on average and took up nearly 22% of the median household income.
And even when parents can pay, they may struggle to find a slot for their children with overbooked child care providers. That means the state’s losing out.
“Inadequate” child care costs Indiana nearly $1.1 billion in lost economic activity each year, researchers at Indiana University and Early Learning Indiana found in 2018.
Legislative efforts to boost child care availability, including by Hamilton, haven’t gone far.
“We urgently need legislation such as a child care tax credit that I have proposed numerous times only to be rejected by GOP lawmakers,” Hamilton said. “Solutions such as this one are vital to support those struggling to raise a family and stay employed. I look forward to meeting with fellow legislators to learn how other states are growing access to affordable child care.”
Indiana’s General Assembly has maintained Republican super-majorities in both chambers for years, meaning bills require significant GOP support to pass into law.
The White House periodically convenes state lawmakers with heavy interest in child care policy, most recently in March. Wednesday’s meeting comes shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted proposed rule changes to a child care grant program.
