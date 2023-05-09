Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers who are willing to share their time and talent to help patients and families facing serious illness in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Scott, and Washington counties.
The nonprofit organization is hosting a free, in-person volunteer training session on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany.
“We’re looking for volunteers with a wide range of skills and interests who want to use their talents to help create moments of joy and comfort for others when it matters most,” said Volunteer Manager Vonya Gresham, “While some volunteers provide direct patient support, many volunteers help us behind-the-scenes. All you need is a willingness to give of your time, and we will find a role that’s right for you.”
“I have done so many different things with Hosparus Health over the years,” said volunteer Phyllis Tucker. “From providing patient care, supporting grief groups, sending monthly birthday cards, and even dressing as a clown. This volunteering experience has been such a blessing in my life for the last 23 years.”
Volunteer responsibilities can include providing companionship to patients and respite for caregivers. Some volunteers share their love of reading, music and crafting with our patients, while others provide the organization with behind-the-scenes administrative support.
“We work with your interests and schedule to find an opportunity that is right for you,” said Gresham. “No matter your passion, if you have a desire to make a difference, we want to hear from you.”
“Don’t be afraid to check out the opportunities to share your talents with a great organization,” added Tucker. “You won’t be sorry you did!”
Interested volunteers should apply at hosparushealth.org/volunteer by May 15. Volunteers unable to attend the May training are encouraged to apply and register for a later session.
Currently, new volunteer training sessions are scheduled for July 19, Sept. 14, and Nov. 28. All remaining 2023 sessions will take place at 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. All volunteers must supply documentation for COVID-19 vaccination before starting.
For questions, general information, or to inquire about scheduling training to meet your schedule, contact Vonya Gresham at vgresham@hosparus.org or 812-542-2809.
“Every act, no matter how small, can make a difference,” added Gresham. “Even spreading the word to your friends and family about our need for volunteers helps us strengthen our mission.”
Established in 1978, Hosparus Health is one of the nation’s largest and most respected community-based, not-for-profit care providers for those facing serious illnesses. For 45 years, the mission-driven organization has championed equitable health care access by delivering specialized programs and holistic services across 35 counties in Kentucky and Indiana.
