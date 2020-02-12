NEW ALBANY — Warm up with free hot chocolate, snacks, and the classic children’s book “The Snowy Day” when you visit the latest storywalk at Kevin Hammersmith Park on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With storywalk posts along the trail, children and families can walk throughout the park while reading this beloved book about a child’s magical first snowfall.
Kevin Hammersmith Park is located at 4400 Lewis Endres Parkway in New Albany. All ages are welcome. The storywalk project is made possible through a partnership with The Floyd County Library and Floyd County Parks and Recreation, combining a love for literacy and the outdoors.
“The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats is the winner of the 1963 Caldecott Medal.
