Are you running for governor in 2024?
That was the question I had for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks as we had coffee a week ago. Just hours earlier, two Indiana reporters had suggested that U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth was the front-runner for this open seat.
“I haven’t ruled anything out,” Banks responded. “I will say candidly we’re watching closely what Mike Braun does. If Mike Braun runs for governor, we’ll look at the Senate race. Whatever Mike Braun does creates a domino effect in a lot of directions.”
Less than 24 hours later, Sen. Braun had what could be called a Richard Mourdock moment when he suggested in a Zoom call with reporters that Roe v. Wade should really be determined by the states. Indiana Times reporter Dan Carden asked him if interracial marriage should also be determined by the states instead of by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“This should be something where the expression of individual states are able to weigh in on these issues through their own legislation, through their own court systems,” Braun said. “Quit trying to put the federal government in charge.”
That response drew the kind of criticism that followed Richard Mourdock’s 2012 U.S. Senate debate blunder on rape and abortion. The fallout led to Democrat Joe Donnelly’s upset victory a few weeks later.
Braun quickly tried to retract his statement, saying, “I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage. Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race.
“That is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”
When I suggested that Braun’s original quote might not hurt him in a 2024 GOP gubernatorial primary, a partisan texted me: “Good lord, who do you think we are? You act as if Republicans in Indiana are some monolithic herd of Neanderthals.”
It’s too early to tell how much damage Braun did to himself. Republican primary voters tend to be older, whiter and more conservative than those in a general election. And this is the Trump era, where politicians say things that were once unfathomable with little consequence.
What we do know is that a large Republican field is gathering for the nomination and the chance to face Joe Donnelly, at this point the most likely Democratic nominee.
Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Republican state Chairman Kyle Hupfer, Attorney General Todd Rokita, Eric Doden, U.S. Reps. Banks and Hollingsworth are all currently weighing bids. History tells us the field will sort itself out well before the primary.
Braun, Doden and Hollingsworth are potential self-funder candidates. Braun spent $5 million of his own money in 2018 to win the Senate primary; Hollingsworth won a crowded 9th Congressional District primary in 2016 by spending $3 million in family funds.
Crouch has the backing of GOP financier Bob Grand, who helped fund the campaigns of Govs. Mitch Daniels, Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb. Banks has access to a national fundraising base after ascending to House Republican leadership.
In the television age of Hoosier politics, a free-for-all gubernatorial primary or convention floor fight has not been the norm.
Since the 1968 Republican convention showdown between Earl Butz, House Speaker Doc Bowen and Secretary of State Edgar Whitcomb, and Robert L. Rock’s Democratic contest against Richard Bodine, the Indiana gubernatorial nominations have tended to be cut-and-dried affairs.
Whitcomb won the Republican nomination that year with 1,260 votes to 527 for Bowen and 429 for Butz. Rock won the Democratic nomination by a vote of 953-951 when 28 Bodine delegates opted for the hotel pool over the convention floor.
The closest showdown came in the 2008 Democratic primary when Jill Long Thompson won the nomination over Jim Schellinger by less than 20,000 votes. In the 1996 Republican primary, Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith easily defeated Rex Early and George Witwer with 54% (Early had 37%, and Witwer had 9%).
The Democrats avoided a contested 1988 primary when state Sen. Frank O’Bannon joined Secretary of State Evan Bayh’s ticket that February.
Since then, consensus nominees have been Bayh and Lt. Gov. John Mutz in 1988, Republican Linley Pearson in 1992, O’Bannon and Goldsmith in 1996, David McIntosh in 2000, Daniels and Lt. Gov. Joe Kernan in 2004, Pence and John Gregg in 2012 and Gregg again in 2016.
So what is taking shape among Indiana Republicans is a rarity.
Evansville attorney Joshua Claybourn’s assessment of the 2024 field goes like this: Political pundits traditionally look for viable lanes for candidates to occupy; that candidates are essentially running to attract subsets of voters who have consistently different sets of priorities, ideological or otherwise.
Although that approach can be oversimplified, it remains an accurate way to assess viability in a primary. Within the Indiana GOP, there is the so-called establishment lane, a Trump lane and perhaps a third lane for social conservatives who vote on single issues.
Crouch and Hupfer would be in the establishment lane; Rokita and Banks would be in the Trump lane; Braun, Doden and Hollingsworth are the self-funders seeking multilane appeal.
If Braun can regain equilibrium and opts for a gubernatorial run, Banks and Rokita could transition to the open Senate seat.
As for defining a front-runner, it’s way, waaaay too early for that. We’ve never had a self-funder seek a gubernatorial nomination, let alone three. Stay tuned.
