As he put on his white hard hat, Brian Richards crossed Wabash Avenue to enter into the construction zone of a downtown convention center in Terre Haute.
Richards is a third generation electrician, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father. Additionally, all three also served in the military, with Richards serving in the U.S. Marines from 1992 to 1997. His grandfather and father each served in the U.S. Navy.
“I kind of bucked the trend,” Richards chuckled when talking about his family’s military service.
In 1998, he started as an apprentice to become an electrician through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 725. Now he is project foreman for Sycamore Engineering working on the new Terre Haute Convention Center in downtown Terre Haute, with a crew of seven workers.
“On this project alone, we are responsible for a smart lighting system with LEDs, power in the building and in the ballroom area, there is audio/visual displays with two large projector screens, plus we will have a sign out front, and lights in conference rooms and kitchen area. There is quite a bit of work here,” Richards said.
“Even after all this time, I still enjoy what I do,” Richards said. “I like the challenge.”
Among workers at the convention center is Contrell Quillen, 33, who was born in Fort Wayne, but graduated in 2006 from Sullivan High School and is now a resident of Terre Haute.
He joined the IBEW in 2018 and is a fourth-year apprentice.
“Seems like unions take care of people,” Quillen said of his decision to join the IBEW. “I chose [the IBEW] because it is a way to use my brain and my body. We are kind of blue collar nerds. I enjoy the science and being able to use a lot of math... we have to really know about everything to piece together our entire objective.”
Brent R. McCoy, assistant business representative for the IBEW Local No. 725, said the union has a five-year apprenticeship where “you earn money while you learn and work on the job.” Apprentices also undergo schooling, either in a classroom or due to COVID-19, some are held virtually.
Starting apprentices earn about $19 an hour, while a full journeyman earns $40 an hour, with health and retirement benefits, McCoy said.
IBEW, which has been in the Wabash Valley for 108 years, works through the National Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee to train its workforce McCoy said. Some Wabash Valley contractors that its members work at include Sycamore Engineering, HEF Services, Crown Electric and NRK.
The electrical workers union this year has 150 apprentices, with an active membership of 718, McCoy said. Some projects the electrical union has worked on includes the Terre Haute Convention Center, Indiana State University buildings and Hulman Center, the Vigo County Jail, the Terre Haute VA Clinic and the former downtown YMCA building, being converted into apartments.
McCoy said the union is looking at other future projects, including a new casino, and potential solar farm in southern Vigo County through Duke Energy Renewables Solar LLC.
Jeff Schmick previously worked on the renovation of Indiana State University’s Hulman Center. Now he serves as an electrical foreman for HEF Services Inc. working on an $18.4 million renovation project of ISU’s Dreiser Hall.
“This project is way harder, with a theater, and has a lot more electrical work,” said Schmick, 43, who has worked as an electrician for 11 years.
Dreiser Hall was constructed in 1950 and houses academic programs in ISU’s College of Arts and Sciences, including communication classes, student media, video production, a student operated radio station, distance education classrooms and a 255-seat theater.
Schmick grew up in Vandalia, Ohio, and came to Indiana to play baseball in Vincennes. He was headed to play on ISU’s baseball team, but was involved in a motorcycle wreck. Schmick went on to work at Pfizer and at the Newport Chemical Depot, “but both those places shut down so I had to find other work,” he said.
That’s when he decided to become an electrician.
“You always seem to have plenty of work and electricity is not going anywhere,” Schmick said.
Nate Goodwin, 32, had been living south of Boston when he and his wife decided to come to Terre Haute, arriving in July 2019.
“My wife is originally from the area, and with the expense of living up north and the weather, we had enough,” Goodwin said. “The whole plan was to come here and join the IBEW union. You make good money here and there are good benefits and you get an associates degree through the apprenticeship.
“I chose [the IBEW] because it seemed to be the most interesting and has the longest school, so I knew it would be harder then others. It also seems to be the busiest of all the unions,” said Goodwin, a second year apprenticeship. “Everyone needs electricity. You lose power for one day, it is like the world ended.”
With the nation’s focus on Labor Day, some other labor unions in Terre Haute include Laborers International Union of North America Local No. 204, International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 841, International Association of Iron Workers Local No. 22, United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 157, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local No. 135, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local No. 197
In 2020, the union membership rate was 10.8 percent in the United States, with 14.3 million union workers, of which 7.2 million union employees are in the public sector, such as government employees, and 7.1 million workers in the private sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 1983, the first year for which comparable union data are available, the union membership rate was 20.1 percent and there were 17.7 million union workers, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
