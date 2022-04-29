WASHINGTON COUNTY (WAVE) — Indiana State Police are still searching for firsthand information that can lead to the identification of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a colorful, Las Vegas-themed suitcase in the woods of Washington County two weeks ago.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls told WAVE News there have been around 500 calls into their national tip line. Huls said most of the calls involve information ISP is already aware of, including reported missing children, and people advising police how to conduct their investigation.
Huls said ISP investigators need information that cannot be searched online or seen on the news.
“We don’t want those tips about, ‘Have you thought about using this or trying this?’” Huls said. “We want that firsthand knowledge. Somebody knows this young man, somebody has knowledge (if) he’s not home, he’s not where he’s supposed to be, he’s not in school, and that’s the information we’re really looking for.”
Just off East Holden Road in Washington County, near Devin Hoffman’s home, the suitcase was found in the woods.
“Most of us moved this way because of the peace and quiet, the solitude,” Hoffman said. “These kinds of things don’t happen here until they do, apparently.”
When ISP first informed Hoffman of what happened, he said he was in “complete disbelief.”
“It didn’t register for an hour at least,” he said.
Hoffman said ISP investigators have visited his house since then asking for more information.
“I know all of us that live back here want to see justice served,” Hoffman said. “Nothing like that should happen to a child.”
For anyone who knows a boy matching the description and has not yet reported him missing, please contact the national ISP tipline at (888) 437-6432. The boy was 5 years old, Black, slim with a short haircut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.