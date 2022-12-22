Pregnant individuals and first-time parents across the state will have a new resource for aide following the $10 million expansion of the state’s Nurse-Family Partnership program.
The program, designed to promote healthy pregnancies and give children a successful start in life, connects specially educated nurses with parents-to-be early in their pregnancies up to the child’s second birthday. The nurse helps address health and socioeconomic factors to improve the infant and maternal health, which can include answering specific concerns or connecting families with other resources.
“Nurse-Family Partnership is an important partner in Indiana’s efforts to improve infant and maternal health, and we are grateful to our state legislators for investing in this work so that we can expand these vital services statewide,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, a licensed OBGYN provider.
Four new organizations across the state will receive the additional funding earmarked in Senate Bill 2 over the special session, with the hopes of increasing the number of families served. Grant recipients include:
Healthier Moms and Babies, in the Northeast region, which will receive $1.1 million
Goodwill Industries of Michiana, in the Northwest region, which will receive $2.9 million
IU Health Bloomington, to expand their current capacity, which will receive $210,064
Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, in the Southeast/Southwest/Western regions of the state, which will receive $5.1 million
