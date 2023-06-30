Shoreline Independence Day Celebration
The City of New Albany’s annual Shoreline Independence Day Celebration will be Monday, July 3 at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 301 E. Water St., New Albany, The free, family-friendly event opens at 6 p.m. and features performances by The Crashers and The Boot Scoots. There will be plenty of local food and drinks available on site.
A fireworks display at dark will conclude the celebration.
Jeffersonville Freedom Parade
The Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony will be Tuesday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Overlook and proceed along Spring Street in the 100 to 500 blocks in historic downtown Jeffersonville.
After the parade, the celebration will continue in Warder Park.
Sellersburg Independence Day Celebration
The Sellersburg July 4th celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, with food served all day until 9 p.m. Food options include smoked chicken quarters, pulled pork barbeque, hot dogs, brats and burgers. Yello Sno Shaved Ice will be at the post home from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music will be provided throughout the day by TriplePlay. (Take-out will be available, all served ala carte with fries/chips.)
The day will conclude with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.