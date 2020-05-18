INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced the state will fund a nearly $1 million distribution of the opioid reversal agent naloxone to ensure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at-risk of overdose.
Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication approved to prevent overdose by opioids. Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.
Overdose Lifeline Inc., an Indiana nonprofit, will distribute 25,000 doses of naloxone to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses.
Local health departments registered with the Indiana State Department of Health as entities to dispense naloxone may be experiencing limited access to resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First responders, families, caregivers and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register online at www.overdoselifeline.org/2020-indiana-naloxone-request.
Effective July 1, Indiana Health Coverage Programs, which includes the Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect and Traditional Medicaid, will reimburse specialty providers who bill the state after a naloxone administration. Indiana Health Coverage Programs and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are also planning training sessions to provide guidance and to answer any questions.
A list of resources around naloxone may be found at the ISDH website at optin.in.gov.
See more on this story as www.newsandtribune.com
