INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Commission has announced three opportunities related to the 2023 Governors Arts Awards.
The Governors Arts Awards were established by the Indiana Arts Commission and the Office of the Governor to recognize individuals, communities, and organizations that have made significant contributions to arts and creativity in Indiana.
These biennial awards are Indiana's highest honor in the arts, celebrating the outstanding contributions of artists, arts organizations, volunteers, schools, educators, local governments, and legislators, on the state, national or international level.
Each award winner receives an original piece of artwork created specifically for the program by an Indiana artist and the opportunity to share their story with other arts supporters statewide via a video profile of the award winners.
The nominations for the 2023 Governors Arts Awards are open now and will close on May 4, 2023, 11:59 p.m. ET. The nomination form consists of a narrative, which introduces the nominee's accomplishments and contributions, and optional support materials that further highlight the nominee.
Nominations are open to organizations or individuals who work or reside in Indiana or have significant ties to the state through some years of residency. Nominees must be living, no awards will be presented posthumously. A selection committee comprised of representatives from the Office of the Governor and the Indiana Arts Commission will review and evaluate nominations based on depth and breadth of impact, innovation, quality of community engagement, and artistic excellence.
In addition to the nominations, the Indiana Arts Commission is seeking an artist or artist team to submit qualifications for the creation of seven custom works of art for the 2023 Indiana Governors Arts Awards. Seven awards will be created. There are no restrictions on content, medium, or style, but each piece must reflect the purpose of the Governor's Arts Awards to recognize outstanding achievement and contributions to arts and creativity in Indiana.
The Indiana Arts Commission is also seeking qualifications from independent filmmakers, videographers, or production companies interested in filming and producing a short film commemorating the 2023 Indiana Governors Arts Awards. The film will be composed of seven individual segments of approximately four to five minutes each featuring the five Governors Arts Award recipients, the award artist, and the Governor and First Lady.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.