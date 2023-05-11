Secretary of Education Katie Jenner on Tuesday praised increased funding to improve reading outcomes as a result of legislative efforts but acknowledged the good news comes alongside a potentially greater push by parents to remove materials from school libraries.
At the Indiana Libraries and Literacy Symposium at IUPUI on Tuesday, Jenner admitted that some may not love everything that comes out of the legislature, calling the crackdown on explicit books an “especially sensitive topic” for the room, which was mostly filled with librarians.
“Anytime we have a legislative session, you have to come out of it and think: what are our opportunities?” she told the Capital Chronicle. “What are the opportunities that we have, whether it was financial investments, whether it was policy decisions, where we can ultimately positively impact kids?”
In the final hours of the session, legislators added a previously debated provision to prohibit materials deemed obscene or harmful to minors in school libraries to House Bill 1447. Librarians and other opponents of the bill testified that it would have a chilling effect, particularly because school librarians found in violation could be charged with a felony.
Although the bill does not take effect until July 1 and only applies to school libraries, the sentiment pre-dates the bill and has recently sparked controversy.
In April, the Hamilton East Public Library removed materials from the young adult section of the library in order to review the content and move books deemed not “age appropriate” to the adult section. The process was ordered by the library’s Board of Trustees last December and defines inappropriate material as items containing alcohol or drug-use, repeated profanity and depictions of violence and sexual content.
On May 5, the Indiana Library Federation released a statement condemning the restricted access of certain library materials by some public library boards, saying the actions were opposed to their core ethics. The ILF said censorship is not limited to book banning and includes removing books with specific audiences to different collections and labeling materials as controversial.
“In response to the recent surge in book challenges and removals in Indiana and throughout the country, ILF reaffirms that the freedom to read and access information is an inalienable right. Any effort to ban, remove, or otherwise restrict access to library materials represents a threat to democracy,” the statement read.
Improving literacy
Jenner on Tuesday also spoke about Indiana’s declining literacy rates as well as the recent work done to improve them. During her speech, she expressed gratitude for the Lilly Endowment, which partnered with the Indiana Department of Education last August to fund a combined $111 million investment into improving reading skills.
Although literacy rates have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenner said they have been declining for 10 years. The state measures reading proficiency according to the percentage of students who pass the IREAD-3 exam, which was just 81.6% during the 2021-2022 school year. Through recent legislation and the Lilly Endowment partnership, the state hopes to achieve a 95% passage rate by 2027.
This session, the legislature approved $20 million in funding to reward schools and teachers that improve students’ reading skills and $40 million in grants to extend the reach of the Lilly Endowment investment. Additionally, the legislature defined “science of reading” curricula in state code and voted to require it in schools. The term describes a reading method that emphasizes the role of phonics in learning how to read, but also teaches skills of fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
Jenner told the Indiana Capital Chronicle she was thrilled to see the science of reading legislation pass because any support for schools and teachers ends up benefiting kids.
