The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (10) 8-0 290 1
2. Center Grove (5) 7-1 280 2
3. Indpls Cathedral - 6-1 228 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 8-0 214 4
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 8-0 174 6
6. Crown Point - 8-0 142 7
7. Indpls Ben Davis - 5-3 98 9
8. Westfield - 5-3 62 10
9. Carmel - 5-3 60 5
10. Penn - 6-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Elkhart 30. Lafayette Jeff 6. Lawrence Central 4. Warren Central 4. Fishers 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Merrillville (9) 7-1 288 1
2. Ft. Wayne Snider (4) 7-1 272 2
3. Whiteland (2) 7-1 246 3
4. Bloomington South - 6-1 176 4
5. Mishawaka - 7-1 168 5
6. Lafayette Harrison - 7-1 160 6
7. Ft. Wayne North - 6-2 136 7
8. Franklin - 6-2 108 8
9. Valparaiso - 5-3 52 10
10. Castle - 5-3 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (14) 8-0 298 1
2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 7-1 248 2
3. NorthWood - 8-0 244 3
4. E. Central - 7-1 198 4
5. Kokomo - 8-0 176 T5
6. Ev. Reitz - 8-0 162 7
7. Mooresville - 6-2 110 10
8. New Prairie - 7-1 66 T5
9. Martinsville - 6-2 60 8
10. Columbia City - 7-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 24. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 6. Ev. Memorial 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (10) 8-0 286 1
2. Gibson Southern (1) 8-0 230 2
3. Norwell (1) 8-0 222 3
4. Indpls Chatard (3) 5-3 204 5
5. Oak Hill - 8-0 168 4
6. Hanover Central - 8-0 122 6
7. Owen Valley - 8-0 110 7
8. Western Boone - 7-1 90 8
9. Lawrenceburg - 7-1 66 9
10. Southridge - 7-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-West 40. Tippecanoe Valley 26. Calumet 18. Garrett 18. Guerin Catholic 4. Jimtown 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Linton (11) 8-0 266 1
2. Andrean (2) 6-2 262 2
3. LaVille (2) 8-0 240 3
4. Ev. Mater Dei - 6-2 196 4
5. Indpls Scecina - 7-1 180 5
6. Triton Central - 6-2 140 7
7. Lafayette Catholic - 6-2 118 6
8. Rochester - 7-1 70 9
9. Ft. Wayne Luers - 4-4 58 10
10. Eastside - 6-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 22. Indpls Howe 16. Perry Central 12. Churubusco 6. Heritage Christian 6. N. Posey 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 8-0 290 1
2. Adams Central (2) 8-0 266 2
3. N. Decatur - 8-0 224 4
4. Carroll (Flora) - 8-0 176 5
5. N. Judson - 7-1 164 3
6. S. Putnam - 7-1 158 7
7. Tecumseh - 8-0 124 6
8. Tri - 7-1 98 8
9. Sheridan - 7-1 62 10
10. S. Adams - 6-2 58 9
Others receiving votes: Providence 22. Covenant Christian 6. N. Vermillion 2.<
