The Indiana House is playing a game of Russian Roulette with the safety of its citizens hanging in the balance.
On Jan. 12, the House approved HB 1077 by a vote of 64-29. That bill would eliminate the need for handgun permits in Indiana. The bill is currently sitting idle in the Senate, waiting for a committee hearing.
HB1077 was authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-District 52, and co-authored and sponsored by, among others, Southern Indiana legislators Karen Engleman, Zach Payne and Erin Houchin.
Today, Hoosiers wishing to carry a handgun, must apply for a permit. The bill, if passed by the Senate, would repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement and would allow anyone 18 or older to carry a handgun without a permit.
Those with felony convictions or who face a restraining order from a court still would be prohibited from carrying a handgun. The bill would also elevate theft of a firearm to a Level 5 felony.
We assume that the bill’s authors and sponsors have the best interest of Hoosiers at heart when touting this legislation. However, this isn’t the Old West and to return our state to anything resembling that era would be a mistake.
Statistics provided by the Poynter Institute’s Politifact from 2018 show that police officers across the country, when discharging their weapon in the line of duty fare poorly when comparing hits to misses. New York City Police Department officers fired 170 shots in 2017. They hit their targets 77 times for a hit ratio of just 44 percent. That means 93 bullets or 56 percent of the shots missed the mark.
According to a criminologist quoted in the study, hit rates vary notably across police agencies but rarely exceed 50 percent.
If trained police officers — educated in navigating shooter scenarios — seldom surpass 50 percent success in hitting their intended target, how could our legislators ever feel confident in or support ordinary citizens faring better?
Supporters of the bill say that its passage would ensure that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays.
Citizens already have the right to self-defense through the current permit system. The only difference is that under the proposal before us, residents of Indiana can make a snap decision to pick up a gun and start hauling it on their hips.
Statistics show that trained police officers across our country hit their intended target less than 50 percent of the time. To put untrained Hoosiers in that position by approving HB 1077 is a sure miss for everyone.
News and Tribune Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.