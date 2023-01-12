Indiana Humanities will offer more than $200,000 in grants in 2023 to help tax-exempt organizations create engaging public humanities programs across the Hoosier State.
Libraries, historical societies, museums, cultural centers, K-12 schools and colleges/universities are eligible to apply for funding, as are churches, community centers, government agencies and other tax-exempt groups.
Grants support the development and implementation of public programs in the fields of history, literature, archaeology, philosophy, world cultures and other humanities subjects. Programs may come in a variety of formats — workshops, presentations, reading-and-discussion programs, exhibitions, podcasts, film documentaries and more.
“From the time of our founding 50 years ago, Indiana Humanities has provided millions of dollars to help deliver vital humanities programming to communities throughout the state,” said George Hanlin, Indiana Humanities director of grants. “We’re proud to build upon this legacy and to support engaging projects that inspire Hoosiers to think critically about the world and our place in it.”
The slate of grants and deadlines for the year ahead includes:
Action Grant Up to $3,000
Offered on a rolling basis, with applications due the last day of each month
Supports a broad array of projects that help people learn new information, consider different perspectives, share ideas and understand one another better
Historic Preservation and Education Grant, in partnership with Indiana Landmarks Up to $3,000
Applications due Feb. 28, 2023 (round 1) and Sept. 30, 2023 (round 2)
Supports programs that educate the community about historic places and properties — and particularly about the need to preserve and protect them
INcommon Grant, in partnership with the Central Indiana Community Foundation Up to $5,000
Applications due Feb. 28, 2023 (round 1) and Aug. 31, 2023 (round 2)
Supports programs that use humanities ideas, readings and scholars to spark in-depth thinking and conversation around issues related to race and ethnicity (focus areas could include immigration, gentrification, incarceration, institutional racism, the legacies of segregation and other topics)
Wilma Gibbs Moore Fellowships $5,000 research stipends
Applications due March 31, 2023
Supports new humanities research that explores anti-Black racial injustice and structural racism in Indiana and that considers how Black Hoosiers have responded
Applicants should be scholars who are affiliated with a research institution, who are enrolled as a graduate student, or who serve as a curator, librarian or archivist at a research archive or collection; independent scholars are also eligible to apply
In addition to these opportunities, Indiana Humanities expects to announce more grants later in the year.
Indiana Humanities will hold 90-minute workshops around the state in 2023 to provide the public with details about its funding opportunities, the types of projects typically supported and tips for submitting successful proposals. It has scheduled two workshops in January.
To learn more about Indiana Humanities’ grant offerings and to review guidelines and application instructions, go to www.indianahumanities.org/grants. For more information, call 317.616.9784 or email grants@indianahumanities.org.
