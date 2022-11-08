The Indiana National Guard recently announced a new website and branding initiative, as well as a referral bonus.
The Guard’s website moved from a .mil server and now resides under the www.in.gov umbrella at in.gov/indiana-national-guard/.
The move streamlines three public-facing websites into one site. Resources for Indiana National Guard employees and service members along with public information are now collectively at one site.
In coordination with the new website, the Indiana National Guard also launched updated logos and branding guidelines to give the organization a visual cohesive identity that had been fragmented by higher command influence and subordinate unit insignia, a news release said.
The adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard also announced a referral enlistment program, which will help increase recruits who want to join the community-based, military force.
The state-funded program allows Hoosiers the opportunity to earn $1,000.
“Indiana’s patriotic roots have a long, deep and storied history,” said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general. “This program provides a tremendous opportunity for all Hoosiers to be rewarded for their support to the Indiana National Guard. Whether you decide to become a member, or refer a family member or friend, you are helping us grow our force to assist and protect our fellow Hoosiers and Americans.”
Through this referral program, any citizen 18 years of age or older is eligible to receive compensation for providing the name and contact information of a person who goes on to enlist in the Indiana National Guard. However, this program is not open to individuals who work in military recruiting commands, their spouses or anyone who lives in their households.
The referral program empowers all eligible citizens to become force multipliers for the Indiana National Guard, and it amplifies the ability of your National Guard to remain a ready and reliable force supporting and defending our communities, state and nation.
