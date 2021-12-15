INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials are working on a plan that the governor’s office said Wednesday would result in taxpayers receiving $125 refund payments from the state’s growing budget surplus.
Officials had announced in July that stronger-than-expected tax collections following the COVID-19 pandemic recession would trigger Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund process.
The distribution plan from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, however, aims to make more people eligible for what would be direct payments from the state rather than a credit on their state tax returns submitted next year.
Holcomb’s distribution plan, which will need legislative approval, would result in payments to an estimated 4.3 million taxpayers after overall state tax revenue grew 14% during the past budget year. That pushed state government’s cash reserves to a record-high $3.9 billion as of June 30.
The state refund law’s calculation directs that $545 million be refunded to taxpayers as that process was triggered for the first time since 2012.
“We did the right thing by putting a formula together that would send that money back if it hit a certain limit,” Holcomb said.
