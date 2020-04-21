INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has blocked creditors from taking a share of the money taxpayers are receiving from the stimulus package Congress passed in March to help people whose livelihoods were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But those who have already had their stimulus payments garnished will have to go to court to recover their funds if they can prove it, the high court ruled in a 4-1 opinion written by Chief Justice Loretta Rush.
“Families need this money to help them weather this crisis,” said Erin Macey, senior policy analyst from Indiana Institute for Working Families and one of the organizations that sought relief from the high court.
The stimulus payments authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act are to help people across the country pay for food, utilities, rent, medicine, and other necessities as they stay home to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. More than 22 million people have lost jobs and state unemployment systems like Indiana’s are struggling to keep up with new record-high filings.
The U.S. Treasury Department did not ensure that these payments were protected from seizure by creditors and debt collectors so the Institute for Working Families joined with Indiana Legal Services, Prosperity Indiana and Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic in petitioning the court for emergency rulemaking.
The Supreme Court acted swiftly and ordered that lower courts may not issue new holds, attachments or garnishments that cover funds in bank accounts credited to CARES Act payments, except for child support.
But the opinion also said, “As for any previously issued court orders placing a hold on a judgment-debtor’s account in a depository institution, the judgment-debtor shall be entitled, upon request, to a hearing within two business days of the court’s receipt of said request.” This allows a determination whether any CARES Act payments are in the account, and to make sure those funds are protected from attachment or garnishment.
“We’re hearing from many Hoosiers who have lost work and are waiting for unemployment benefits or who have had work hours cut,” Macey said. “They need these funds to cover basic expenses like housing, food, utilities, and medicine. It would be devastating for these much-needed stimulus funds to be seized to satisfy an old debt like a medical bill or delinquent private student loan.”
The court sought responses from attorneys representing creditors.
“Although some responses objected to some relief sought, all responses agreed the stimulus payments should be protected against garnishment by judgment creditors,” Rush wrote in the brief order.
“Luckily, this order came quickly enough that we have only heard of a few instances of people discovering their stimulus was taken,” Macey said. “Anyone who is facing loss of stimulus money to satisfy judgments should contact a legal aid provider.”
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter cast the lone vote against the order, saying, “I share the Court’s desire to provide some measure of relief to Hoosiers who face severe financial challenges in these difficult and uncertain times. And today’s order may succeed in achieving this laudable goal. But with this order, we overstep our limited role under Indiana’s constitution — which is to interpret law, not make it, and to leave to the political branches the prerogative of deciding and implementing policy.”
