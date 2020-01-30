INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has taken under advisement the requested reversal of a trial court decision to make the River Ridge Development Authority pay for legal fees in a billboard lawsuit the board dismissed nearly a year after filing.

Attorney Brian Paul, representing the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) and attorney Bryan Babb, representing Outfront Media, LLC, No Moore, Inc., The Schlosser Family Partnership, the Town of Utica and the Utica Board of Zoning Appeals presented oral arguments before the court Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Babb argued that the original lawsuit had been “wildly untimely” and resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees the entities were left to pay when the RRDA dropped the case. Paul argued that the RRDA should not be penalized for prosecuting a case.

The original lawsuit was brought by the RRDA in September 2017, seeking to prevent construction of seven billboards along Interstate 265 leading up to a planned $20 million gateway entrance to the park. The RRDA voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit the following April, after the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) indicated the roadway would be designated a scenic byway.

The defendants sued the RRDA under the frivolous lawsuit statute and special judge Richard Striegel ruled that the board had 30 days to pay more than $237,000 in accrued legal fees to those entities. The RRDA later appealed the ruling and won; the original defendants petitioned the case to be transferred to the Indiana Supreme Court, requesting reversal of Judge Striegel’s order.

“With its lawsuit, River Ridge sought nothing more than to protect its multi-million investment and its truly world class commercial park and it did so today simply by challenging some billboards that it believes to this day were illegally issued,” Brian Paul said during oral arguments Thursday.

“We dismissed because INDOT preliminarily approved the scenic byway designation. Facts often change in a lawsuit and they changed here.”

Attorneys for the RRDA have also stated in arguments and in court filings that the seven planned billboards were not properly permitted; they were signed off on by the Utica town council president, rather than the town’s building inspector, before getting required approval from INDOT as highway signs.

Paul also argued that the fees imposed by Judge Striegel should not have applied in this case, since the lawsuit was dismissed and there were no “prevailing parties.”

Babb, delivering his arguments on behalf of Out Front Media and the other original defendants, told the justices that the RRDA had been inconsistent with their feelings about the billboards. Court records show the RRDA had originally inquired about getting the company to build them one or more signs, then later had expressed interest in advertising on two of the seven billboards.

“Then 60 days later you’re claiming that they were void...from the beginning, and that they’re essentially vertical ugly trash that are hurting [the RRDA],” Babb said. “Hold on a second...you were just asking us to advertise on those signs.”

He further argued that although it’s not common, it was not illegal for Utica to issue permits through the town council.

“At the end of the day, there wasn’t really any prohibition on the town council president doing it,” he said.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has taken under advisement the requested reversal of a trial court decision to make the River Ridge Development Authority pay for legal fees in a billboard lawsuit the board dismissed nearly a year after filing.

Attorney Brian Paul, representing the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) and attorney Bryan Babb, representing Outfront Media, LLC, No Moore, Inc., The Schlosser Family Partnership, the Town of Utica and the Utica Board of Zoning Appeals presented oral arguments before the court Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Babb argued that the original lawsuit had been “wildly untimely” and resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees the entities were left to pay when the RRDA dropped the case. Paul argued that the RRDA should not be penalized for prosecuting a case.

The original lawsuit was brought by the RRDA in September 2017, seeking to prevent construction of seven billboards along Interstate 265 leading up to a planned $20 million gateway entrance to the park. The RRDA voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit the following April, after the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) indicated the roadway would be designated a scenic byway.

The defendants sued the RRDA under the frivolous lawsuit statute and special judge Richard Striegel ruled that the board had 30 days to pay more than $237,000 in accrued legal fees to those entities. The RRDA later appealed the ruling and won; the original defendants petitioned the case to be transferred to the Indiana Supreme Court, requesting reversal of Judge Striegel’s order.

“With its lawsuit, River Ridge sought nothing more than to protect its multi-million investment and its truly world class commercial park and it did so today simply by challenging some billboards that it believes to this day were illegally issued,” Brian Paul said during oral arguments Thursday.

“We dismissed because INDOT preliminarily approved the scenic byway designation. Facts often change in a lawsuit and they changed here.”

Attorneys for the RRDA have also stated in arguments and in court filings that the seven planned billboards were not properly permitted; they were signed off on by the Utica town council president, rather than the town’s building inspector, before getting required approval from INDOT as highway signs.

Paul also argued that the fees imposed by Judge Striegel should not have applied in this case, since the lawsuit was dismissed and there were no “prevailing parties.”

Babb, delivering his arguments on behalf of Out Front Media and the other original defendants, told the justices that the RRDA had been inconsistent with their feelings about the billboards. Court records show the RRDA had originally inquired about getting the company to build them one or more signs, then later had expressed interest in advertising on two of the seven billboards.

“Then 60 days later you’re claiming that they were void...from the beginning, and that they’re essentially vertical ugly trash that are hurting [the RRDA],” Babb said. “Hold on a second...you were just asking us to advertise on those signs.”

He further argued that although it’s not common, it was not illegal for Utica to issue permits through the town council.

“At the end of the day, there wasn’t really any prohibition on the town council president doing it,” he said.