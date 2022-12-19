The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (40) 11-0 1502 1

2. UConn (21) 12-0 1482 3

3. Houston 11-1 1374 5

4. Kansas 10-1 1290 8

5. Arizona 10-1 1269 9

6. Virginia 8-1 1195 2

7. Texas 9-1 1064 7

8. Tennessee 9-2 1024 6

9. Alabama 9-2 1021 4

10. Arkansas 10-1 1004 10

11. Gonzaga 9-3 895 15

12. Baylor 8-2 873 11

13. UCLA 10-2 871 16

14. Duke 10-2 819 12

15. Mississippi St. 11-0 623 17

16. Illinois 8-3 528 18

17. Wisconsin 9-2 432 22

18. Indiana 8-3 408 14

19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13

20. TCU 9-1 358 21

21. Virginia Tech 11-1 297 24

22. Miami 11-1 208 25

23. Auburn 9-2 118 19

24. Marquette 9-3 116 -

25. Arizona St 11-1 98 -

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1.

