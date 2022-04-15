Reality is what a person perceives it to be. It can vary from fantastical imaginations to harsh truths hidden within the recesses of the mind. It can resemble everyday life, but it’s not quite there, not quite the same. For some, their appearance of being true or real is near impossible to distinguish.
Resemblance of Reality showcases what four different artists see their reality to be. We hope to guide you through the reality we live through; what others cannot see brought to life. The exhibition features the work of artists Kenzie Brock, Emily Flamion, Devan McDowell, and Liliana Velasco. Be it ceramics, painting, or printmaking, they have proudly created their own body of work to showcase at their thesis show for their Bachelors of Fine Arts at Indiana University Southeast.
We are pleased to invite any and all to our opening reception of Resemblance of Reality from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Located in the Barr Gallery at the Ogle Center in Indiana University Southeast, the event is free and open to the public. For more information about the exhibit, please contact Kirstin Tuttle at shieldkl@iu.edu and/or Donna Stallard at dstallar@iu.edu.
