LOUISVILLE — One of 11 barges that broke loose from a tug Tuesday morning has lodged itself against the McAlpine Dam at Louisville.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the barge is carrying about 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged.
The McAlpine Locks and Dam is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which released a statement Tuesday afternoon.
The Corp said three barges have been pinned against the lower dam site, one is pinned against the Louisville and Indiana bridge pier and other barges were recovered by other vessels in the area.
Federal, state and local agencies are working to access the situation. Kentucky’s energy and environment cabinet has dispatched a boat team downstream to assess and monitor water quality.
The Corp is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to start recovery efforts on the remaining barges.
State officials say the nearest municipal water intake is at Henderson, Ky.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Louisville Water said the incident did not have an impact on the city’s water intake or quality and Louisville’s water is safe to drink.
