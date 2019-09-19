NEW ALBANY — Smithsonian’s National Museum Day opens the doors of museums for free across the country — including in New Albany — for one day.
For the first time, Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site, in New Albany, will be among the more than 1,500 participating museums nationally allowing a day of free access this Saturday, according to Kaitlyn Tisdale, Culbertson’s program director.
Tisdale said she hopes this event will allow the community to see what local museums have to offer.
“It really goes beyond getting visitors through our doors. We really want days like this to empower our guests to really get involved in the communities around them,” Tisdale said. “This is a way for them to experience things that they may have overlooked in the past ... You can visit a museum here in Southern Indiana and cross the river and visit the [Louisville] Science Center and the [Louisville] Slugger Museum [and Factory].”
The science center is expecting up to 1,200 visitors on Saturday, said Ben Goldenberg, senior manager of marketing and communications.
“It’s a great day for us to give back and open up to the community and invite people to come in,” Goldenberg said. “Science is everywhere. Science is everything ... We think everybody should have a basic understanding of science and we showcase it in a fun and easy-to-understand way.”
Across the street from the science center, the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory will also be offering free tours to those with a ticket for the Museum Day event, available to print at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Each ticket is good for two free admissions.
“Museums are a way for people to educate themselves and for them to grow and discover new things,” said Andrew Soliday, marketing and communications manager for the slugger museum. “This is something that’s a reminder [to people] that we’re here and we’d love to see you and have you experience our museum, if you haven’t already. If you’re local and haven’t been here in a while, it’s a great time to come out and check out the factory tour.”
Soliday said the slugger museum is in its 10th year of participation in this annual event. He said he expects more than 500 people to come out Saturday. Soliday hopes visitors will help spread the word and encourage others to visit local museums.
“We want people to walk away with a remarkable experience,” he said. “We are all about making memories at our museum.”
