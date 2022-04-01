SOUTHERN INDIANA — If the line to the door was any indication, Southern Indiana is excited to welcome Peruvian restaurant Carali's Rotisserie Chicken to the area.
Owner Rafael Dapello and his staff were busy during the Grand Opening on Friday. That's when Carali's fans from all over stopped by to fill the place just an hour after it opened.
"We are really excited, we've got followers in Kentucky and this is one of the reasons we decided to open in Clarksville," he said. "We have a lot of customers living in Clarksville and Jeffersonville coming to our locations in Kentucky."
Located at 703 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, very close to Green Tree Mall, this is the sixth restaurant for the eatery that started in 2016. It's the first for Indiana.
"I think we make it so special because we marinate our chicken between 24 to 48-hours, then we cook it right here," he said. "The other secret we have is we just cook in charcoal only."
The fresh green beans and rice are very popular. The marinade has salt, pepper, cumin, garlic and other secret ingredients.
Erin O'Donnell was in line Friday morning. She said she works down the street and has been at the restaurant's locations in Kentucky.
"I really like the chicken, the dark meat is really good," she said. "All the sauces are awesome. The rice, the yucca is really good. They have a chimichurri sauce that is really good."
She's also happy to see a new business in Clarksville.
"I just wanted to eat the food again," she said. "It's right down the street from my work. I was really excited to see something on Lewis and Clark."
Dapello co-owns the restaurants with Carlos Arieta.
He moved to America from Lima, Peru, where he said rotisserie chicken is so popular people can find it on every block.
"Our goal is to expand to more locations," he said. "We want to do Jeffersonville, and, of course, New Albany."
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It's open noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
