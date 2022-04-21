JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County officials are anticipating a large number of people downtown as they prepare for Thunder over Louisville.
Warm, sunny weather is predicted on the day of the first fireworks and air show for the event since 2019.
Jeffersonville Police Department Major Joshua R. Lynch said to expect a large crowd.
"The weather looks fantastic. We did have a briefing with the National Weather Service," Lynch said. "I anticipate with good weather, and from what I'm hearing the air show is going to be fantastic. I think that it's going to be a lot of folks down."
Clark County Emergency Management Director Gavin Hebner said there's been four months of planning for public safety operations for Thunder.
"Over 30 local, state and federal agencies are participating," he said.
Starting Friday at noon there will be a practice air show running until 5 p.m.
"During that time the (Big Four) walking bridge will be closed," Lynch said. "For those that use the walking bridge to get to and from work, just be mindful during that time the walking bridge will be closed."
The bridge will also be closed from 8 a.m. until the fireworks are over on Saturday. The park at Big Four Station will be open.
Prohibited items in public areas include silly string, aerosol cans, skateboards, bikes and golf carts, unless they're associated with the event. No pets are allowed unless they are service animals.
"After the fireworks we ask for patience," Lynch said. "It takes all day to get all the folks down to the event and it's going to take some time to get everyone out."
He said anyone who has guests or a place to go after the event is asked to wait 30 to 45 minutes before hitting the road.
Traffic out of the area will be directed to I-65 northbound and southbound starting at 6th Street all the way up to the Veterans Parkway exit.
"We urge people to utilize Utica Pike and travel east toward Port Road where you can access 265," Lynch said.
Some traffic and street changes already are scheduled and more are expected to be announced. The News and Tribune will report those changes as they come both in print and at www.newsandtribune.com. Here is what we know now:
CLARK MEMORIAL/2ND STREET BRIDGE CLOSURES
• Friday, April 22: CLOSED ALL DAY
• Saturday, April 23: CLOSED ALL DAY
• Sunday, April 24: CLOSED Midnight to 2 p.m.
BIG FOUR PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Access to the bridge will be restricted due to safety operations. Signage will be placed on the Big Four Bridge to help notify the public of the closures and restrictions.
• Closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, for the air show practice window.
• On Thunder day (Saturday), it will also close at 10 a.m. until 12 Midnight.
CLARKSVILLE
Clarksville Assistant Police Chief David Kirby says Clarksville Police will control all the roadways South from South Clark Boulevard to the river, from Main Street to South Sherwood Avenue.
The following intersections will be closed at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 23:
• South Clark Boulevard & Winbourne Avenue
• South Clark Boulevard & Beckett Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Montgomery Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Virginia Avenue
• Montgomery Avenue & Sherwood Avenue
• Riverside Drive & Main Street
• South Clark Boulevard & Sherwood Avenue
• Marriott Drive & Montgomery Avenue
• Harrison Avenue & Bailey Avenue
• Winbourne Avenue & Riverside Drive
• Emery Crossing Road & Summer Place
The South Clark Boulevard and Main Street intersection will be closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.
The only access point for residents and their guests will be the intersection of Montgomery Ave and South Clark Blvd after noon.
To pass through police checkpoints, residents will need to present a photo ID with their street address or a bill such as a wastewater or electric bill with their name and street address. If residents plan to have guests visit their home during “Thunder Over Louisville,” they will need to request a pass from the Clarksville Police Department by calling (812) 288-7151 and dialing extension 306.
Around 9 p.m. (before the fireworks) Clarksville Police will deny access to the South end of town to prepare all lanes to become one-way exiting the south end to Brown’s Station Way and Stansifer to US 31 North.
