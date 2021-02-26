Corps of Engineers history
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society (FOGS), formerly the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society, will host a Zoom meeting on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Brandon Brummett, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will present “History of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Louisville.” The Zoom address is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606014954?pwd=ZG4wN1YzRzlsQ2YrdTVFS3M4VHVNQT09
Early Kentucky women
On March 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Louisville Genealogical Society will host Tom Stephens presenting “Early Kentucky Women” and will explore the pioneer period, and how women coped with the hardships. Stephens is a researcher and published writer for more than three decades, most often on Kentucky subjects. He was editor of Kentucky Ancestors, genealogical quarterly of the Kentucky Historical Society from 1995 to 2007. He is the author of three books, was as an editor and columnist for The New Voice and Elizabethtown News-Enterprise newspapers and Kentucky Monthly magazine. To register for the Zoom meeting, follow the link below. Be sure to check your spam or junk folder for the meeting link, which will be sent to your email. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudOuoqz8uGNwRSQGh7jM6vvphUXwoiYZe
Finding Virginia roots
The Louisville Genealogical Society will again host a Zoom meeting on March 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. “Finding Your Virginia Roots at the Library of Virginia” will be presented by Ashley Ramey. Ramey is the Community Outreach Specialist for the Library of Virginia. The program features online collections at the Library of Virginia and how these may help genealogists find Virginia ancestors. Ramey coordinates the genealogy workshop series, genealogical programs, and community outreach for the library. The Zoom link is below. Be sure to check you spam or junk folder for the meeting link.https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErcO-pqT0vHtRCZD3SOVpRhz2aH3nyqbSj
The Zoom meeting links for Louisville Genealogical Society may also be found by searching https://kylgs.org/
Kentucky Genealogical Society will host a Zoom meeting on March 13 —“Irish Internet Sites for Genealogical Research and Services” — from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The presenter is David Rencher, head of the Family History Library in Salt Lake City and chief genealogical officer for FamilySearch, one of the world’s leading Irish genealogical researchers. Learn how to go beyond the three major websites for Irish research — FamilySearch, FindMyPast, and Ancestry — to find excellent information and indexes. Registration is required. This program is available free as a public service by the Kentucky Genealogical Society. To register, go to www.kygs.org.
