ANDERSON — A white picket fence surrounds the house. The sign on the archway in front of the main doors reads “Kari’s House.”
The sky-blue paint on the exterior complements the dark-blue window frames, while white shutters with hearts the same shade of dark blue sit on either side of the windows. Brown shingles that almost look orange lay orderly on top of each other on the roof, with little bits of dried hot glue peeking out in some places.
This dollhouse is about 3 feet tall, with nine fully wallpapered rooms and a full garden in the home of Richard and Louis Kelly. Richard, 86, made the dollhouse in 1991 for his then-young granddaughter, Kari Davis.
Richard started with a dollhouse kit as his blueprint. As he assembled the kit, he added extra elements based on his own creativity, like the shutters, a dog house and glued-on birds sitting on the house and surrounding trees.
Teresa Davis, the Kellys’ daughter and Kari’s mom, brought the dollhouse back to the couple in March for them to refurbish for their 1-year-old great-granddaughter, Rebeckah. When the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus, the Kellys had the dollhouse to keep themselves busy.
Richard said he originally built the dollhouse for Kari as a way for his family to remember him and so that his granddaughter could have something to play with. This was not Richard’s first experience in building and contracting; he acted as the sole contractor in the late 1960s on the couple’s first house in Moonsville.
“I didn’t ever have much self-esteem. I’ve always been told I wouldn’t amount to nothing. But I think I’ve done a pretty good job (with the dollhouse),” Richard said.
Lois was in charge of the interior design of the dollhouse. She went to fabric stores to get the lace for the curtains and she replaced all of the old carpeting and wallpaper. The dollhouse even has wiring for interior lights, French front doors and a mailbox.
After four months of work, Richard and Lois said they think the house is finished. Through all the sore hands and strained eyes, the Kellys are proud of the project for their great-granddaughter.
“Now it’s pretty much done, I’m hoping it will last another 60 years,” Richard said. “It’d be kind of nice if my great-granddaughter grew up and had a daughter that she could pass it on to.”
