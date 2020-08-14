MITCHELL — Spring Mill State Park and the Friends of Spring Mill group are adding their own trail challenge to the list of Indiana State Park trail challenges, and this one will be the longest of the group.
Spring Mill’s challenge is 10.8 miles long and encompasses all of the park’s trails. Hikers will see a National Natural Landmark, cave lookouts and a view of the Pioneer Village, and take a lake hike and a walk by Spring Mill Inn.
The challenge can be completed within a day or spread out over a year.
Spring Mill’s challenge is the seventh challenge trail offered at Indiana State Parks. Turkey Run, Shades, Indiana Dunes, Pokagon, Clifty Falls and Chain O’Lakes also host challenge trails.
Hikers who complete Spring Milll’s challenge can go to the Friends of Spring Mill State Park Facebook page and find a link to purchase trail challenge T-shirts for $20. Those who complete the challenge again can purchase a Spring Mill Trail Challenge sticker for $1 from the park office or Lakeview Activity Center in addition to a T-shirt, but must bring at least one T-shirt into the office to prove they previously completed the challenge.
The design of the stickers and T-shirts will change each year. Profits from the Trail Challenge will support various projects within the park.
