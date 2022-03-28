CLARKSVILLE — The Easter bunny is back at Green Tree Mall for the season and will host a day for special needs kids later this week.
The sensory friendly ‘Bunny Cares’ event is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
For some children with autism or developmental disability, seeing the Easter Bunny can be overwhelming, so lights will be dimmed, music will be lowered and the event starts early.
Families will be able to visit the mall before shoppers get there and can make reservations so they don’t have to wait in line.
The Easter Bunny is also trained to work with special needs guests and can kneel beside, or stand behind, a wheelchair.
“Most of all, the Easter Bunny remains flexible, standing behind his chair or kneeling beside a wheelchair to capture a photo, or simply allowing extra time for each visitor to experience this time-honored holiday tradition,” said Ruth Rosenquist, marketing and PR director for Cherry Hill Programs.
Cherry Hill is working with Autism Speaks for the event. The photography company will have these events across the country on April 3. Staff will be specially trained for this event.
The group has worked with Autism Speaks since 2015 and donated more than $1 million to the cause since then.
The Easter Bunny at Green Tree Mall will see guests from now until April 16 during regular mall hours.
Reservations can be made online and some walk-up guests will be permitted.
To make a reservation, go to: bit.ly/EasterBunnyGreenTree
