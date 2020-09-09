INDIANAPOLIS— Hoosiers are responding at a much higher rate to the 2020 Census than most other states as the once in-a-decade head count is nearing its conclusion.
While 92% of state residents have responded in some form, the national rate is lower. Across the country, only 83.2% of resident have responded to the 2020 Census. The law requires that data from the census will be delivered to the president and Congress by the end of the year.
The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution and is conducted every 10 years to determine the entire population of a state or country and to document where each person lives.
The population count determines how many representatives each state will have in Congress for the next 10 years and how much federal funding will be given to each state for schools, roads, social programming and housing.
