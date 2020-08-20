INDIANAPOLIS — County clerks and election officials, who are expecting a surge in absentee voters in the November general election, are changing polling locations and recruiting poll workers to deal with the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far this year, more than 37,000 voters have requested absentee ballots compared to 109 applications by the same time in the 2016 election cycle, said Angela Nussmeyer, co-chair of the Indiana Election Commission.
Between the typical higher voter turnout in a presidential election year and the continuing spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, local election officials are working to be prepared.
In the 2016 presidential election, 58% of registered voters — 2,807,676 Hoosiers — turned out to vote and of those, two-thirds were cast in person on Election Day and the remaining one-third were absentee.
Some of the 934,403 ballots listed as absentee in 2016 were actually from Hoosiers who voted early, which any registered voter can do. However, to vote by absentee ballot, Hoosiers must provide an approved reason why they can’t be at their polling place in person. The reasons range from being ill to working for all 12 hours the polls are open. On Aug. 14, the Indiana Election Commission rejected the latest attempt to approve no-excuse absentee voting.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, who opposes no-excuse absentee voting, said Hoosiers will have plenty of options to safely cast ballots in spite of the pandemic because of the number of early voting centers available across Indiana.
St. Joseph County switched to a vote center this year and residents can now exercise their right at any voting location in the county, said election clerk Penny Stratton. Traditionally, it hosts 123 voting spots, but election officials are planning to have only 30 or 40 this November. It would be nice to reclaim the locations in the future, Stratton said, but that’s not on their minds at the moment.
“We’re just trying to deal with the now,” Stratton said.
Stratton said that the June primary was stressful because poll workers backed out right before Election Day because they were afraid of COVID-19. Some sites in the community also withdrew from being used as a voting locations with little notice, she said.
In the Evansville area, Vanderburgh County clerk Carla Hayden, said her county kept the same number of locations, 22, during the primary and will do the same in November.
“The counties make those determinations. Vote center counties can make those changes at any time,” Nussmeyer said.
Marion County, which is home to Indianapolis, Indiana’s capital and largest city, will have more voting locations than the 22 it had in the primary to try to reduce long lines that could spread the virus, said Russell Hollis, deputy director. They are working to determine the number of sites in November but will allow early voting for 20 days leading up to Election Day.
Hollis said his office already has 800 volunteers and recruits who are willing to work the polls, but further preparations are needed. He and his team urge voters to apply for absentee ballots sooner rather than later. In the June primary, most people waited until just a few weeks before voting day to apply for absentee ballots, making it difficult to process requests in time.
“It was crushing to our staff,” Hollis said.
Delaware County, too, was flooded with paperwork during the primary, said Clerk Rick Spangler. In November, he expects to receive more absentee ballots than ever before, so he’s glad that Indiana has avoided no-excuse voting, which would send more mail his way.
“We would get a crazy number of absentees,” Spangler said. “I don’t know if the system is prepared for that.”
It was stressful to process absentee ballots, he said, because each ballot and each application must be handled three to four times before it can be tallied. He said he needs his staff to go from six to 10 so they can cope with demand in November.
Beth Dlug, Allen County director of elections, said the county typically processes around 10,000 absentee ballots, but she’s expecting at least 50,000 this year.
Given the expected growth of absentee voters, Dlug’s office is scheduled to move for the sake of social distancing. They’re moving to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, a Fort Wayne event venue that has cancelled many of its concerts and sports events.
Some voting places are changing as well. They’re downsizing from 116 voting places to 70, but they’ll need more poll workers than they did in the primary when they only hosted 25 locations.
LeAnn Angerman, Lake County’s assistant director of elections, said they’re also working to secure more staff for Election Day.
“We have some people that don’t feel comfortable doing it,” Angerman said. “We also have people saying they want to make sure the election happens, and they’re willing to be a part of the process.”
In Crawford County on the other end of the state, recruiting is more difficult. Dawn Wright, deputy clerk of voter registration, said finding poll workers in her rural county is always challenging.
Her county’s decision to change the polling locations is pending, but Wright encourages absentee voting, which she said shouldn’t require a reason.
“It’s kind of an invasion of privacy,” Wright said. “I think anyone should be able to get an absentee ballot.”
But Julie Roush, Tippecanoe County clerk, said that some of her county’s residents disagree.
“I have people call, and they’re very concerned that the mail-in voting is not going to be tallied correctly — that they’ll be disenfranchised,” Roush said.
She said mail-in voting is secure but admitted that some of her voters have used the absentee system outside of its intended parameters.
“First of all, not everybody can use mail-in, but, second of all, they’re doing it anyway… and they have admitted that,” Roush said. “People that are afraid of COVID are just saying they’re confined to their home, that they have religious reasons that they can’t vote or that they’re out of town. They just put whatever they want, whether it’s truthful and honest or not.”
Roush said that in June, they upgraded many of their voting venues to larger buildings, and they plan to do the same in November. Roush’s county has confirmed 14 voting places, but her team is aiming for 18, the number typically used in presidential elections.
“We absolutely do the best we can,” Roush said. “We’re using the large facilities for a reason.”
Isaac Gleitz is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
