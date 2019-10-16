LOUISVILLE – A body was found floating in the Ohio River, near Captain's Quarters in Louisville, Tuesday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call about the body around 6:45 p.m. Once there, officers discovered an unknown white male, who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. He said the cause of death will not be known until an autopsy has been completed.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.