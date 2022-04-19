HARRISON COUNTY -- A 19-year-old woman from Corydon has died after a a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Monday evening.
Indiana State Police said emergency responders were sent to the wreck on State Road 135 near Greene Street and Catherine Street in Palmyra.
According to the preliminary investigation, a maroon 2003 Honda Accord was driving northbound on State Road 135 and went left of center. The driver then over-corrected and swerved back into the lane and slid sideways off the roadway. The vehicle then went up an embankment, hit mailboxes and the steps and railing to of a home.
ISP said the car then went airborne and struck a tree on its driver's side.
The driver of the vehicle, Samantha Ann Riley, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car at the time.
Indiana State Police, Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Jeffersonville Police Department were called to the scene. Units from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Harrison County EMS, Palmyra Fire Department, Ramsey Fire Department and Harrison County coroner also assisted.
